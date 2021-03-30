Delhi Health Min Satyendar Jain Says No ICU Bed Shortage in Govt Hospitals; To Review Situation Amid Covid Surge

Amid reports of shortage of ICU beds in some private hospitals in Delhi, health minister Satyendar Jain has said that the situation will be reviewed on Tuesday. Jain also reiterated that reports of shortage of beds came from one or two private hospitals and that the situation will be corrected.

Jain said that there was no shortage of ICU beds or ventilators in government hospitals in Delhi, pointing out that Delhi hospitals absorb patients from within the capital and even those from outside with seriously illnesses who come to Delhi for treatment.

According to the Delhi government’s health bulletin, out of the 5,765 Covid beds available in hospitals 1,468 were occupied while 4,297 were vacant. In the government’s dedicated Covid care centres, of the 5,525 beds available, 21 were occupied while 5,492 were vacant. In the dedicated Covid health centres, of the 97 beds available, none were occupied. It said that there were 4,639 people in home isolation.

The Delhi Corona App shows that of the 785 Covid ICU beds with ventilators, 254 were occupied while 531 were vacant. Of the 1,225 Covid-19 ICU beds without ventilators, 374 were occupied while 851 were vacant. According to the Delhi government app, Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh , Max Superspeciality Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, Venkateshwar Hospital, Dwarka, Indian Spinal Injury Centre, Vasant Kunj, Maharaja Agarsen Hospital, Punjabi Bagh, Fortis Super Speciality Hospital Vasant Kunj are some of the private hospitals which do not have any vacant ICU beds with ventilators. However,in none of these hospitals, the total availability of ICU beds with ventilators exceed five each.

The capital saw 1,904 cases on Monday, the highest single day spike in three-and-a-half months. The positivity rate, at 2.77%, is closely inching towards the 3% mark which is a cause for concern. On Monday the capital witnessed 1,411 recoveries with 6 deaths. The number of active cases in the capital have also shown a rising trend, shooting upto 8,032 cases on Monday. On December 13, 2020 Delhi had reported 1,984 cases, 2,539 recoveries and 33 deaths.

On whether this rising trend of Covid-19 cases in Delhi can be termed yet another wave, the Delhi health minister said that one has to wait for another week before confirming whether this is another wave. “In the entire country, the trend is the same, Delhi is not facing a unique situation. In the entire country, the number of cases had fallen below 10,000 and now these have spiralled six time more. But, before we call it a wave, we will have to wait for another week,” he said.

In a bid the curb the transmission of the virus, the Delhi government has already banned public gatherings and celebrations of festivals, restricted the number of people who can attend weddings to 100 if it is indoors and 200 if it is outdoors. Only 50 people can attend funerals. The government has also stepped up enforcement measures in the capital. The government has also stepped up its vaccination drive, giving people the option of getting their jabs without registrations.