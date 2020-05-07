INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Delhi Covid-19 Tally Nears 6,000-mark after Highest Single-day Jump Recorded with 448 New Cases

Representative image. (PTI)

Representative image. (PTI)

A total of 389 patients recovered on Thursday, according to the Delhi Health Bulletin.

  • IANS New Delhi
  • Last Updated: May 7, 2020, 10:58 PM IST
Share this:

With a record 448 new cases reported in a day, the total count of Covid cases in Delhi reached 5,980 on Thursday, the Health Department said.

This is the highest jump in the cases reported in a day in the city.

With one coronavirus death reported in the last 24 hours, the toll reached 66, it said.

A total of 389 patients recovered on Thursday, according to the Delhi Health Bulletin.

"At least 1,931 patients have recovered from coronavirus so far in Delhi while 3,983 cases are active," the Health Department said.

Among the 65 who died, 57 had other serious diseases.

So far, 77,234 tests have been conducted in Delhi.

On May 3, 427 new cases were reported in a day while on Wednesday, 428 cases were reported in a day.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading