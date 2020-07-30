Delhi Covid-19 Tally over 1.34 lakh; Panels to Inspect Hospitals Recording Higher Deaths

The coronavirus tally in Delhi went past 1.34 lakh on Thursday with 1,093 fresh cases, even as the city government constituted four committees of medical specialists who will inspect hospitals from where a large percentage of COVID-19 fatalities are still being reported.

The death toll from the disease climbed to 3,936 with 29 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours, according to a Delhi health department bulletin released Thursday evening. The bulletin said with 1,093 fresh infections recorded during the period, the total number of cases climbed to 1,34,403.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, the number of COVID-19 fatalities in the national capital has reduced, but it has to be brought down further. The committees comprising four specialists each, two from internal medicine and as many from anaesthesia, have been constituted for inspecting the concerned allotted hospitals to examine whether standard protocols are being followed in treatment of COVID-19 patients there, according to an order.

The order issued by the Delhi health department was also tweeted by Kejriwal, who said these panels will conduct inspections and offer suggestions on reducing mortality rate. The recovery rate on Thursday stood at 89 per cent and positivity rate recorded on the same day was 5.6 per cent.

On Monday, the daily cases count had dipped to 613, the lowest in two months. On both Tuesday and Wednesday cases were reported in excess of 1,000. The active cases tally on Thursday was 10,743, down from 10,770 the previous day.

The national capital's highest single-day spike so far has been of 3,947 cases, recorded on June 23. The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 3,907 on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, with economic activities resuming gradually, corporate houses are increasingly opting for rapid antigen and antibody tests to screen and protect their employees from coronavirus, several diagnostics labs and hospitals in the NCR have said. According to the government bulletin, 1,19,724 patients have so far either recovered, been discharged or migrated.

The number of people in home isolation stands at 5,873. The number of tests conducted Thursday was 19,475 which included 13,944 Rapid Antigen Tests, and 5,531 using the RT-PCR, CBNAAT and True NAAT kits, according to the bulletin.

The total number of tests done till date in Delhi stands at 10,13,694. The number of tests done per million, as on Thursday was 53,353 the bulletin said.

On Thursday, the number of containment zones stood at 694.