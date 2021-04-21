Delhi Covid Crisis: Labs Halt Swab Collection for 2 Days, Cops Create Green Corridors for Oxygen Containers

The exponential spread of coronavirus in Delhi has overwhelmed the healthcare system. As such the demands for RT-PCR or antigen tests have also skyrocketed. Several private testing labs have now reportedly halted collecting swab samples for at least two days. According to Delhi health bulletin on Tuesday evening, in the last 24 hours, Delhi conducted 86,526 tests. The labs are now temporarily shutting down for at least a couple of days amid shortage of manpower and overburdening of the existing infrastructure.

As per ICMR guidelines, the data of results have to be uploaded within 24 hours of sample collection. However, with unprecedented rush, the testing centres provide reports within 48 hours.

To keep pace with the Covid-19 surge and to check the delay in providing results, the Delhi government on April 16 issued an order stating, “Keeping in view the above and to ensure that districts (and Government hospitals) have an adequate number of slots available in labs to get their samples processed within a stipulated time frame (preferably 24 hours and latest within 48 hours) through the Gold Standard Test in continuation of order 1.”

Apart from testing delays, the shortage of oxygen supply has haunted the national capital as it grapples with an even more deadly fourth wave in Delhi. The Delhi Police has now stepped up to ensure timely supply of Oxygen to hospitals. The Delhi Police is now creating green corridors to ensure smooth passage of oxygen containers.

On Monday night, two such containers were stuck in traffic jams while on their way from Greater Noida and Faridabad. Treatment of at least 235 patients in outer Delhi hospitals depended on these two containers which reached to their destinations after timely action of the cops. The two containers were carrying around 19,500 litres of oxygen. The police also arranged 25 cylinders from four hospitals for Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute at Paschim Vihar.

The Paschim Vihar East Police Station, under whose jurisdiction the hospital comes, formed two escort teams and dispatched them to Greater Noida and Faridabad in separate emergency response vehicles. The escort teams were directed to contact the drivers of the two containers, find their exact locations, and escort them to the hospital as early as possible. They were asked to keep the sirens and lights of the vehicles on so that motorists could see the emergency and give them clear passage, said a police officer who was part of the operation, requesting not to be named.

“A dedicated corridor was provided by Outer district police for two oxygen tankers carrying 19,500 litres of liquid oxygen from the UP and Haryana borders. The containers had to reach all-COVID Action Balaji Hospital. The two tankers were escorted by Delhi police vehicles,” said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sudhanshu Dhama.

Meanwhile, 25 oxygen cylinders were arranged through the cooperation of medical superintendents of Sanjay Gandhi, Bhagwan Mahavir, Maharaja Agrasen and Jaipur Golden hospitals, he said.

Dr. Sunil Sumbil, medical superintendent of Sri Balaji Action Hospital thanked the Delhi Police for its efforts.

“The oxygen levels at our facility had reached a critical point. The vehicles carrying liquid oxygen could not reach on time as they were stuck in a traffic jam. We immediately informed the police and they rushed their teams. They created a green corridor and both vehicles reached on time,” he said.

If the tankers had not reached in time, the lives of COVID-19 patients would have been in danger, he said.

