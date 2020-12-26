Delhi CP Instructs Police to Avoid Setting Up Non-permanent Police Pickets During Peak Hours

New Delhi: Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava has instructed his force to avoid setting up non-permanent police pickets using barricades during peak hours as it leads to traffic jams and hampers movement of emergency vehicles. According to an official order dated December 25, the setting up of barricades on roads by the police for the purpose of checking at times, results in huge traffic jams. This causes inconvenience to commuters and even hampers the movement of emergency vehicles.

"In the interest of public at large, it is desired that putting of non-permanent police pickets, with barricades, during peak hours should be avoided, unless under specific instructions from senior officers," the order from office of the Commissioner of Police stated. "Whenever such pickets are under operation and the police officials on picket duty observe that their checking has caused a traffic jam, then, in such a situation the picket should be immediately loosened to ensure the smooth flow of traffic. Generally speaking the jam should not exceed 6-7 metres," it further stated.