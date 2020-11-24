'Delhi Crime' A Turning Point In My Life, My Career: Shefali Shah

New Delhi: The win for Netflix’s “Delhi Crime” at the International Emmy Awards will reinforce the credibility of talent from India, says the show’s lead star Shefali Shah. The Netflix India Original bagged the best drama series honour at the 48th International Emmy Awards on Monday night. The show, directed by Richie Mehta, deconstructs the case of the 23-year-old physiotherapy intern who was abducted and gangraped in a moving bus on the night of December 16, 2012 before she was abandoned on a Delhi road. In the series, Shah played Vartika Chaturvedi, a character that was based on former Delhi Police DCP Chaya Sharma who cracked the case of the brutal gang-rape within 72 hours.

The actor hoped that the show’s popularity will lead to more opportunities for Indian artistes all over the world. “I believe there is more recognition for Indian talent across the globe and it has been there for quite some time. But this is going to re-emphasise and reinforce the credibility of talent that comes out of here,” Shah told .

