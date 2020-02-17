Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Delhi Crime Branch Busts Inter-State Gang That Targeted Lone Individuals At Bus Stops, 3 Held

The gang members usually targetted individuals, waiting for public transport in places like Anand Vihar, Kashmiri Gate, Panipat, and Gurgaon bus terminals.

Shivansh Sharma | News18

Updated:February 17, 2020, 8:22 PM IST
New Delhi: Three members of an inter-state gang has been apprehended by Delhi Crime Branch, police said on Monday.

The gang members were identified as Dilawar (35), Amir Paswan (27) and Sunil Paswan (27). The men usually targetted individuals, waiting for public transport in places like Anand Vihar, Kashmiri Gate, Panipat, and Gurgaon bus terminals.

A car, driven by Dilawar, would usually stop near their potential target, with the other two men posing as passengers. They would offer to give the individuals a lift and make them sit in the middle of the two men. After reaching a secluded place, they would beat up and rob them of their belongings and throw them out of the car.

Police said on February 10, a constable of the Railway Police Force, Ravinder Singh, filed a complaint at the Patparganj Industrial Area police station of being robbed by three men.

Singh told police he had been offered a lift till Meerut by the gang members, following which he was beaten up and robbed. The constable said he managed to escape after hours of struggle with the three men.

After days of rigorous technical, surveillance and raids, crime branch officers managed to gather information about the gang.

Dilawar, who belongs to Bawana, is said to be the kingpin of the gang. He was earlier arrested by Narela police in a case of snatching and was released three months ago.

Soon after, he formed a team with the other two men, residents of Shalimar Bagh, and started targeting lone individuals at bus stops in the morning hours.

Crime Branch DCP Ramgopal Naik told the gang has committed more than 100 robberies in the last few days. Mobile phones, laptops, gold jewellery and driving licence of the RPF constable have been recovered from the men.

