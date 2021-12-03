Delhi Customs Intercepts Pak-origin Smuggled Cosmetic Goods Worth Rs 1.2 Cr

Delhi Customs has intercepted Pakistan-origin smuggled cosmetic goods weighing 2,800 kg worth Rs 1.2 crore, the finance ministry said on Friday. Acting on specific intelligence, officers of the Air Cargo Export Commissionerate intercepted an import consignment at New Courier Terminal on November 29. "A case of outright smuggling of Pakistan origin cosmetic products weighing 2800 kg was detected. The goods were being routed through Abu Dhabi under the guise of household articles to evade detection," the ministry said in a statement. The seized smuggled goods are worth Rs 1.2 crore, it added.

A lot of 87 consignments had arrived from Abu Dhabi. Upon examination, 84 consignments were found to contain cosmetics of Pakistani origin, while three consignments were of perfume concentrate from Bahrain. "Any imported goods originating from Pakistan attract Basic Customs Duty at the rate of 200 per cent of the value of the goods. "The goods were attempted to be cleared through courier mode by mis-declaring the origin and description of goods, value and, thus evading the applicable customs duty and IGST leviable.

The duty sought to be evaded is more than Rs. 1 crore," the statement said. "For smuggling the goods and to evade detection, 87 unique names and addresses of the consignees (recipients) of the said consignments spread across the country were used, however, the goods in all the bags were found to be similar," it added. The matter is under investigation to unveil the real evader who is suspected to have used different names and addresses of the ghost recipients, the ministry said.

