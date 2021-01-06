Delhi Cyber Crime Cell Arrests Six In Online Extortion Case, Recover 17 Phones During Raid

The Delhi Cyber Crime Cell on Wednesday said it has arrested six people on charges of extortion by collecting information from people’s Facebook profiles, creating fake profiles and then asking for money. Police have recovered 17 phones from the accused during a raid carried out on January 4.

DCP Cyber Crime Cell, Delhi, Anyesh Roy said, “We started receiving complaints in November. So far, 10-12 complaints have come to us.

Police said the accused would target random people by taking information from their online profiles. They usually targeted people whose online profiles were not locked.

The accused, all between the age of 20-30, would make fake profiles and ask for Rs 10,000-20,000 as extortion money. The victims of this extortion racket are all based from Delhi.

Roy said people should not accept friend requests from strangers or engage in video calls with them. “Don't get tricked by names cropping up on Truecaller,” he said, adding the name of one of the accused showed that he was a legal officer from an OTT platform.

Police are also investigating the background of the accused to see if they were involved in crimes in the past.