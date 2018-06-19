Delhi Deadlock: Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain Discharged From Hospital, Set to Resume Work

Delhi ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, who were admitted to hospital after their condition worsened due to their strike at the L-G’s office, will resume work on Tuesday after being discharged.“Good Morning!! With Doctor's care and your blessings, I am recovering fast. Yesterday, my ketone level was 7.4 & BP reached 184/100, which was leading to renal failure. But now everything is under control. If doctors allow I'll try to be back to work today only,” Sisodia said on Twitter.Sisodia was rushed to the LNJP Hospital on Monday after the ketone level in his urine rose sharply and his sugar level slumped.Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and three of his cabinet ministers have been protesting at the Raj Niwas since last Monday seeking L-G Anil Baijal’s intervention to end the strike while both Baijal and the IAS Association have maintained that there is no strike in the government.Requesting the IAS officers to return to work, Kejriwal added, “I would urge them to stop the boycott of elected govt, return to work now and start attending all meetings of Ministers, respond to their calls and messages and join them for their field inspections.They should work without fear and pressure. They should not come under any pressure from any sources, weather state govt or central govt or any political party.”