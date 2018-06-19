English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Delhi Deadlock: Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain Discharged From Hospital, Set to Resume Work
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and three of his cabinet ministers have been protesting at the Raj Niwas since last Monday.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, with Manish Sisodia, Satyendra Kumar Jain and Gopal Rai. (PTI)
New Delhi: Delhi ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, who were admitted to hospital after their condition worsened due to their strike at the L-G’s office, will resume work on Tuesday after being discharged.
“Good Morning!! With Doctor's care and your blessings, I am recovering fast. Yesterday, my ketone level was 7.4 & BP reached 184/100, which was leading to renal failure. But now everything is under control. If doctors allow I'll try to be back to work today only,” Sisodia said on Twitter.
Sisodia was rushed to the LNJP Hospital on Monday after the ketone level in his urine rose sharply and his sugar level slumped.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and three of his cabinet ministers have been protesting at the Raj Niwas since last Monday seeking L-G Anil Baijal’s intervention to end the strike while both Baijal and the IAS Association have maintained that there is no strike in the government.
Requesting the IAS officers to return to work, Kejriwal added, “I would urge them to stop the boycott of elected govt, return to work now and start attending all meetings of Ministers, respond to their calls and messages and join them for their field inspections.They should work without fear and pressure. They should not come under any pressure from any sources, weather state govt or central govt or any political party.”
Also Watch
“Good Morning!! With Doctor's care and your blessings, I am recovering fast. Yesterday, my ketone level was 7.4 & BP reached 184/100, which was leading to renal failure. But now everything is under control. If doctors allow I'll try to be back to work today only,” Sisodia said on Twitter.
Sisodia was rushed to the LNJP Hospital on Monday after the ketone level in his urine rose sharply and his sugar level slumped.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and three of his cabinet ministers have been protesting at the Raj Niwas since last Monday seeking L-G Anil Baijal’s intervention to end the strike while both Baijal and the IAS Association have maintained that there is no strike in the government.
Requesting the IAS officers to return to work, Kejriwal added, “I would urge them to stop the boycott of elected govt, return to work now and start attending all meetings of Ministers, respond to their calls and messages and join them for their field inspections.They should work without fear and pressure. They should not come under any pressure from any sources, weather state govt or central govt or any political party.”
Also Watch
-
Arvind Kejriwal On The Warpath, Delhi Paves The Road To 2019
-
Saturday 16 June , 2018
The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
-
Friday 08 June , 2018
Can Delhi Be A Full State?
-
Friday 15 June , 2018
No Mercy: Donkeys Stolen, Skinned In Africa To Feed Chinese Demand
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
Arvind Kejriwal On The Warpath, Delhi Paves The Road To 2019
Saturday 16 June , 2018 The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
Friday 08 June , 2018 Can Delhi Be A Full State?
Friday 15 June , 2018 No Mercy: Donkeys Stolen, Skinned In Africa To Feed Chinese Demand
Monday 11 June , 2018 Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Ibrahim Ali Khan Posts Picture of Him Chilling in Pool; Internet Wonders If It's Dad Saif
- New 2019 Suzuki Jimny SUV Officially Revealed in Images
- Trump Told Apple CEO iPhones Will be Spared from China Tariffs: Report
- Arjun Tendulkar Won't Get Special Treatment Says U-19 Bowling Coach
- Meghan Markle Receives Mixed Reactions for her Oscar de la Renta Dress