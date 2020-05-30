INDIA

1-MIN READ

Delhi Opens Up 20 More Covid-19 Containment Zones, Total at 122

The highest 24 containment zones are in the North district. The South East has 17 containment zones while the South district has 12 zones.

  • IANS New Delhi
  • Last Updated: May 30, 2020, 10:32 PM IST
The number of Containment Zones in the national capital rose to 122 on Saturday with 20 new being formed in the last 24 hours, according to Delhi Government.

Among the 20 new containment zones, one is in East, three in North, three in south-east and 13 in West zone.

Among those having the least zones is the New Delhi district with three zones.

The South West has 12 such zones while the North West districts has 13 containment zones.

The Central district has seven zones and the North East district has four zones while Shahdara district has eight zones.

Six containment zones are in the East district.

So far, total 53 zones have been de-contained, as per the data shared by the Delhi government on Saturday — the highest 12 from the West district. On Saturday, three zones were freed — two in the south-east district and one in the South district.

Covid-19 cases in the national capital crossed the 18,000 mark on Saturday.


