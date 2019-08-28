Take the pledge to vote

80% Drop in Dengue, Chikungunya Cases, Says Kejriwal Amid Reports of Rise in Vector-borne Diseases in Delhi

The Delhi Chief Minister said, 'Our government has achieved an 80 percent drop in cases of Dengue and Chikungunya,' adding that his dispensation now aims at fully eradicating the menace of mosquito-borne diseases.

News18.com

August 28, 2019
80% Drop in Dengue, Chikungunya Cases, Says Kejriwal Amid Reports of Rise in Vector-borne Diseases in Delhi
File photo of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
New Delhi: Amid reports of a sharp increase in vector-borne diseases in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday, at a presser, said that his government has successfully reduced cases of Dengue and Chikungunya by 80 percent.

The Delhi Chief Minister said, “Our government has achieved an 80 percent drop in cases of Dengue and Chikungunya,” adding that his dispensation now aims at fully eradicating the menace of mosquito-borne diseases.

“This year, we want the figure to decrease and finally eradicate,” said Kejriwal as he launched a campaign on Dengue and Chikungunya on Wednesday.

The CM urged the people of Delhi to dedicate 10 minutes every Sunday to the campaign for 10 weeks. The Chief Minister and his ministers will also actively participate in the campaign, he said.

According to the latest report by Delhi's Municipal Corporations, the number of vector-borne diseases in the national capital shot up with 20 cases of malaria and 18 cases of dengue.

The total number of malaria cases in New Delhi in 2019 has now touched 131 so far and the number of dengue cases has reached 75. One case of Chikungunya was reported recently and the total number of such cases stands at 21 this year.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
