Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia Tests Positive for Covid-19, Isolates Himself

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said he has tested positive for COVID-19. In a tweet, the 48-year-old AAP leader said he has gone into self-isolation.

"Had got my COVID-19 test done after I had a mild fever. The report has come positive. I have gone into self-isolation. As of now, I have no fever or any other issue. I am fine. I will recover fully and return to work soon," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

हल्का बुख़ार होने के बाद आज कोरोना टेस्ट क़राया था जिसकी रिपोर्ट पोज़िटिव आई है. मैंने स्वयं को एकांतवास में रख लिया है. फ़िलहाल बुख़ार या अन्य कोई परेशानी नहीं है मैं पूरी तरह ठीक हूँ. आप सब की दुआओं से जल्द ही पूर्ण स्वस्थ होकर काम पर लौटूँगा. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) September 14, 2020

Earlier in the day, he did not attend the one-day session of the Delhi Assembly. He is the second state cabinet minister after Satyendra Jain who has tested positive for Covid-19.