Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia Tests Positive for Covid-19, Isolates Himself

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said he has tested positive for COVID-19. In a tweet, the 48-year-old AAP leader said he has gone into self-isolation.

"Had got my COVID-19 test done after I had a mild fever. The report has come positive. I have gone into self-isolation. As of now, I have no fever or any other issue. I am fine. I will recover fully and return to work soon," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Earlier in the day, he did not attend the one-day session of the Delhi Assembly. He is the second state cabinet minister after Satyendra Jain who has tested positive for Covid-19.

