Dibrugarh Rajdhani Halted at Dadri after Passenger Tweets about 5 Bombs Onboard, Probe Finds Nothing
The passenger tagged Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, IRCTC Official and Delhi Police in his tweet, asking them to take action.
File photo of Rajdhani Express. (Image for representation)
New Delhi: The Railways has halted Friday's New Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express at Dadri near here and pressed security agencies into action after a passenger claimed there were "5 bombs in the train", officials said. However, the RPF later confirmed that no bombs were found after searching the train at Dadri.
"I want to inform that there are 5 bombs in a train rajdhani(12424) going from new delhi to kanpur central. Please take some action on this quickly. @RailMinIndia @PiyushGoyal @DelhiPolice @IRCTCofficial," tweeted Sanjeev Singh Gurjar, a passenger.
Responding to the tweet, the Superintendent of Government Railway Police, Agra, had written from its official handle, "Regarding the above information, all the senior officers have been made aware that the train is being stopped at the post GRP Dadri and is being checked with the joint efforts of RPF and GRP," it said in a tweet.
The 12424 DBRT Rajdhani runs between New Delhi and Dibrugarh Town railway stations. It begins its journey at 4.10pm from Delhi and arrives in Kanpur at 7am.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Watch Dia Mirza's Reaction When Kapil Sharma Offered to Flirt with Her
- PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 Update Confirmed to Launch on March 3, Death Replay Confirmed
- Kasautii Zindagii Kay's New Promo Hints at Karan Singh Grover's Return as Mr Bajaj
- Meet the Young Girls from a Maharashtra Village Trying to Represent India in World Robotics
- Muslim Man in Meerut Prints Daughter's Wedding Card With Hindu Gods to Promote Religious Amity