Dibrugarh Rajdhani Halted at Dadri after Passenger Tweets about 5 Bombs Onboard, Probe Finds Nothing

The passenger tagged Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, IRCTC Official and Delhi Police in his tweet, asking them to take action.

PTI

Updated:February 28, 2020, 7:11 PM IST
Image for representation only.
File photo of Rajdhani Express. (Image for representation)

New Delhi: The Railways has halted Friday's New Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express at Dadri near here and pressed security agencies into action after a passenger claimed there were "5 bombs in the train", officials said. However, the RPF later confirmed that no bombs were found after searching the train at Dadri.

"I want to inform that there are 5 bombs in a train rajdhani(12424) going from new delhi to kanpur central. Please take some action on this quickly. @RailMinIndia @PiyushGoyal @DelhiPolice @IRCTCofficial," tweeted Sanjeev Singh Gurjar, a passenger.

Responding to the tweet, the Superintendent of Government Railway Police, Agra, had written from its official handle, "Regarding the above information, all the senior officers have been made aware that the train is being stopped at the post GRP Dadri and is being checked with the joint efforts of RPF and GRP," it said in a tweet.

The 12424 DBRT Rajdhani runs between New Delhi and Dibrugarh Town railway stations. It begins its journey at 4.10pm from Delhi and arrives in Kanpur at 7am.

