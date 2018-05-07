Delhi DJ Stabs Gym Owner to Death With Butter Knife for Demanding Song Change

In a shocking incident, a DJ allegedly stabbed a 34-year-old man to death at a discotheque in west Delhi's Punjabi Bagh on Sunday night.The accused DJ, identified as Deepak Vashisht, alias DJ Yuri, has been arrested and police have recovered a butter knife with which the accused allegedly committed the murder. The entire incident has been captured on CCTV.On Sunday night, the victim, identified as Vijaydeep, visited Raftar club in Punjabi Bagh along with a group of his friends.The dance floor is situated on the third floor of the nightclub while the DJ was playing music on the fourth floor. The victim did not like the music that was playing and went upstairs to complain to the DJ.But things did not go well between the two. A scuffle broke out between the two after the DJ refused to change the song, despite repeated demands by the victim."Vijaydeep threw the DJ's laptop at him and angered by this the accused came down from his console and started stabbing Vijaydeep with a butter knife till he collapsed," said a senior police official.Upon witnessing the altercation, the victim's friends rushed upstairs. The DJ also assaulted and injured Vijaydeep's girlfriend with a bottle and then ran away from the club.Police arrested the DJ from his house in Burari on Monday morning. A case of murder has been registered against him.