Delhi Doctor Blames AAP MLA For Harassment, Commits Suicide; Cops File Charges
A suicide note recovered from the victim's house stated that AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal was responsible for his death.
(Image for representation: Reuters)
New Delhi: A doctor allegedly committed suicide on Saturday morning in south Delhi's Neb Sarai area, police said.
A suicide note recovered from the victim's house stated that AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal was responsible for his death, they said.
The victim has been identified as one Rajendra Singh (52), a resident of Durga Vihar, police said. According to the police, Singh hanged himself with the help of a rope at his house.
A tenant noticed the body around 5.30 am and informed his family members, a senior police officer said. The body was sent to AIIMS for postmortem, he said.
Meanwhile, the victim's son alleged that his father used to run a clinic in the locality and was also in the business of water supply with the Delhi Jal Board since 2007, police said.
A case of extortion, abetment of suicide and threat has been registered against the Deoli MLA, one Kapil Nagar and others at Neb Sarai Police Station based on a complaint by the victim's son, they added.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sonam Kapoor is 'Happy Eating Cookies' with Hubby Anand Ahuja as She Shares Step-by-step Recipe
- 'Thodi Thodi Piya Karo': Desi Uncle with Microwave Lip-syncs Advice for Limited Booze Supplies
- IIT Engineer Who Graduated During Global Recession Has Important Life Lesson for 2020 Batch
- You've Got Mail: Japan Begins Distribution of Masks Dubbed After PM Abe
- Kids, Your Parents Can Now Set Restrictions on The TikTok App Including Blocking Content