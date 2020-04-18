Delhi Doctor Blames AAP MLA For Harassment, Commits Suicide; Cops File Charges

New Delhi: A doctor allegedly committed suicide on Saturday morning in south Delhi's Neb Sarai area, police said.

A suicide note recovered from the victim's house stated that AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal was responsible for his death, they said.

The victim has been identified as one Rajendra Singh (52), a resident of Durga Vihar, police said. According to the police, Singh hanged himself with the help of a rope at his house.

A tenant noticed the body around 5.30 am and informed his family members, a senior police officer said. The body was sent to AIIMS for postmortem, he said.

Meanwhile, the victim's son alleged that his father used to run a clinic in the locality and was also in the business of water supply with the Delhi Jal Board since 2007, police said.

A case of extortion, abetment of suicide and threat has been registered against the Deoli MLA, one Kapil Nagar and others at Neb Sarai Police Station based on a complaint by the victim's son, they added.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube