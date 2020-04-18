Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 » India
1-min read

Delhi Doctor Blames AAP MLA For Harassment, Commits Suicide; Cops File Charges

A suicide note recovered from the victim's house stated that AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal was responsible for his death.

PTI

Updated:April 18, 2020, 5:16 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Image for representation.
(Image for representation: Reuters)

New Delhi: A doctor allegedly committed suicide on Saturday morning in south Delhi's Neb Sarai area, police said.

A suicide note recovered from the victim's house stated that AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal was responsible for his death, they said.

The victim has been identified as one Rajendra Singh (52), a resident of Durga Vihar, police said. According to the police, Singh hanged himself with the help of a rope at his house.

A tenant noticed the body around 5.30 am and informed his family members, a senior police officer said. The body was sent to AIIMS for postmortem, he said.

Meanwhile, the victim's son alleged that his father used to run a clinic in the locality and was also in the business of water supply with the Delhi Jal Board since 2007, police said.

A case of extortion, abetment of suicide and threat has been registered against the Deoli MLA, one Kapil Nagar and others at Neb Sarai Police Station based on a complaint by the victim's son, they added.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    12,289

    +673*  

  • Total Confirmed

    14,792

    +957*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    2,015

    +248*  

  • Total DEATHS

    488

    +36*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 18 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,530,643

    +66,353*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,256,844

    +97,394*

  • Cured/Discharged

    571,851

    +22,259*  

  • Total DEATHS

    154,350

    +8,782*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres