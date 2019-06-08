Delhi Doctor Detained by Kanpur Police in Kidney Racket Case
Eight people, including the racket's alleged kingpin Gaurav Mishra, have been arrested in the case till now.
Image for representation. (Image: PTI)
Lucknow: A doctor of a private hospital in Delhi has been detained by the Kanpur police in connection with its probe into a kidney racket, which was busted in February, an official said Saturday.
"Dr Dipak Shukla was detained in Delhi on Friday night and has been brought to Kanpur for investigation," Superintendent of Police (Crime), Kanpur, Rajesh Yadav, told PTI over phone.
Shukla is the CEO of a private hospital in Delhi and was detained by a Special Investigation Team, he said, without elaborating on details of the probe.
Eight people, including the racket's alleged kingpin Gaurav Mishra, have been arrested in the case till now.
The international kidney racket was busted on February 17. People involved in it used to remove kidney of poor people illegally and sent it for transplant into patients, including foreigners.
Police have arrested Gaurav Mishra of Lakhimpur Khiri, T Rajkumar Rao of Kolkata, Shailesh Saxena of Badarpur in New Delhi, Saboor Ahmad of Kakori in Lucknow, Vicky Singh of Panki in Kanpur and Shamshad Ali of Chowk in Lucknow, Shyam Tiwari and Ramu Pandey in the case.
Going by the investigations, almost all the donors have accused Gaurav Mishra of trapping them.
Also Watch
-
ICC World Cup 2019: Why ICC Objected To Dhoni's "Balidan" Insignia On Gloves
-
Friday 08 June , 2018
World Oceans Day: Saving the Oceans by Combating Plastic Pollution
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Water Crisis In Betul, Villagers Forced To Drink Contaminated Water
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Operation Blue Star Anniversary: Pro-Khalistani Slogans Raised In Golden Temple
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
Bank Customers in for a Treat as RBI Makes Online Transfers Free by Removing Charges on NEFT, RTGS
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Streaming Now: Huma Qureshi, Dia Mirza Tell Their Tales of Struggle in Netflix's Leila and ZEE5's Kaafir
- The Ferrari SF90 Stradale Redefines Maranello's Glorious V8 Bloodline
- Once a Cricketer, Ashleigh Barty Storms into French Open Final
- India vs Australia: Tough India Clash Could Give Aussies Reality Check: Border
- Jio Effect: Vodafone Red Family Plans Offer up to 5 Connections on One Bill Plan
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s