Delhi Doctor Found Dead at Her Residence, Two Neighbours Missing
A resident of Ranjit Nagar, Dr Gariam Mishra was reportedly preparing for her MD exams.
Image used for representation.
New Delhi: A woman doctor was found brutally stabbed to death at her residence in Central Delhi on Wednesday.
The police said that two of the deceased's neighbours, one of them known to her, are absconding.
A resident of Ranjit Nagar, 25-year-old Dr Gariam Mishra was reportedly preparing for her MD exams, news agency ANI said.
Details awaited.
