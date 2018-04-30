English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi Doctor Shot at Four Times Outside His Farmhouse, Suspects Brothers
Dr Hans Nagar claimed he fired back at the four unidentified assailants with his licenced pistol. As many as 22 spent cartridges and two rounds of 9 mm and .32 bore pistols were seized from the spot where he was shot.
Image for representation. (Getty Images)
New Delhi: A doctor received four gunshot injuries early on Sunday when four unidentified assailants fired at him near his farmhouse in south Delhi, police said.
Police said the victim Hans Nagar suspected his two brothers were behind the murderous attack.
Hans Nagar had reached near the entrance to his farmhouse in Fatehpuri Beri from his clinic in south Delhi's Siri Fort area around 1.50 a.m. when four unidentified attackers riding two motorcycles stopped nearby and fired more than a dozen rounds at him.
Nagar claimed he also fired from his licensed pistol and injured one-two attackers, Deputy Commissioner of Police Romil Baaniya said. Nagar's security staff called police and the orthopaedic doctor was taken to a private hospital in Gurugram. He is undergoing treatment.
"Nagar told police he suspected his brothers John and Ron and four others were behind the attack due to longstanding dispute over Gurugram property," the officer said.
As many as 22 spent cartridges and two rounds of 9 mm and .32 bore pistols were seized from the spot. He said some suspects have been detained and CCTV footage from the area scanned to identify the suspects, who were suspected to be hired criminals.
