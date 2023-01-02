Delhi Sultanpuri Accident LIVE Updates: AAP Alleges Police Ignored Calls, Didn't Arrive on Time; Pressure Mounts to Probe Rape Allegations

Read more

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday condemned the incident and said those behind it should be “severely punished”. Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said the incident was “shameful” and the culprits should be “punished severely”.

“What happened to our sister in Kanjhawala is very shameful. I hope that the culprits will be punished severely,” the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said in a tweet in Hindi.

The CCTV footage of the mishap has been found, and five men — who are being suspected to be under the influence of alcohol — have been arrested for negligence. The woman, identified as Anjali, used to work part-time in marriages and other functions. When the incident happened, she was returning home from one such function.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to the city police in connection with the incident. Police said the victim’s body was sent to the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital at Mangolpuri for post-mortem, a PTI report said on Monday.

According to sources, the victim’s leg got entangled in one of the wheels of the car and she was dragged for around four kilometres.

Rekha, the woman’s mother, alleged the men had sexually assaulted her, a NDTV report said. However, police debunked theories of the incident being a rape case. “False and frivolous media reports of the incident being a rape-murder case are being circulated,” PTI quoted the police officer as saying.

