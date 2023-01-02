Delhi Sultanpuri Accident LIVE Updates: AAP Alleges Police Ignored Calls, Didn't Arrive on Time; Pressure Mounts to Probe Rape Allegations

Live now
By: News Desk
Last Updated: January 02, 2023, 11:31 IST
New Delhi, India
Delhi Sultanpuri Accident LIVE Updates: A shocking incident left the country aghast on New Year day, as a 20-year-old woman was dragged for several kilometers by five men in a Maruti Baleno in the national capital on Sunday. The terrifying incident took place in Delhi’s Sultanpuri after her scooty was hit by a car and her naked body was dragged for around four kilometers. Read More
AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Monday questioned Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena saying why has he not suspended the police officials who allegedly didn’t respond to calls about the 20-year-old woman being dragged in Sultanpuri. “A middle-aged woman named Munni, the mother of Vikas who works as a food delivery agent had called the police,” he claimed.
“Munni says that my son called the police but ‘ unhone unsoooni kar di’. Then my son informed his office people at Zomato,” Bharadwaj said addressing the press.
AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj in a press conference on Monday said, the Delhi Police had received multiple calls that a naked girl is being dragged around, but they didn’t pay heed. “Police got a call at 3:33 am that the woman was being dragged but didn’t go. They only went to help after they got a call about a dead body being found at 4 am,” he said.
In light of the horrifying accident of 20-year-old woman who was dragged for four kilometers on January 1, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “For security reasons, there should be barricading and checking especially for drunken driving and suspicious activities on the 31st (New Year’s eve)”
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has condemned an incident in which a woman was killed after her scooty was hit by a car and her body dragged for four kilometres from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala here, saying his head hung in shame over the “inhuman” crime. The victim’s two-wheeler was hit by a car and her body dragged for around four kilometres from outer Delhi’s Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala on Sunday, police said.
The CCTV footage of the mishap has been found, and five men — who are suspected to be under the influence of alcohol — have been arrested for negligence. The video shows a Maruti Suzuki Baleno hitting the woman, identified as Anjali, who has somehow stuck under the car.
The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to Delhi Police in the accident case of the 20-year-old girl in Sultanpuri. According to police, an information was received at 3.24 am in Kanjhawala police station (Rohini district) that a body was tied to a car going towards Qutubgarh area. The body was sent to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial hospital, Mangolpuri for post-mortem, they said.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday condemned the incident and said those behind it should be “severely punished”. Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said the incident was “shameful” and the culprits should be “punished severely”.
“What happened to our sister in Kanjhawala is very shameful. I hope that the culprits will be punished severely,” the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said in a tweet in Hindi.
The CCTV footage of the mishap has been found, and five men — who are being suspected to be under the influence of alcohol — have been arrested for negligence. The woman, identified as Anjali, used to work part-time in marriages and other functions. When the incident happened, she was returning home from one such function.
The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to the city police in connection with the incident. Police said the victim’s body was sent to the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital at Mangolpuri for post-mortem, a PTI report said on Monday.
According to sources, the victim’s leg got entangled in one of the wheels of the car and she was dragged for around four kilometres.
Rekha, the woman’s mother, alleged the men had sexually assaulted her, a NDTV report said. However, police debunked theories of the incident being a rape case. “False and frivolous media reports of the incident being a rape-murder case are being circulated,” PTI quoted the police officer as saying.
