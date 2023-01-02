Delhi Sultanpuri Accident: CCTV Visual Confirms Witness Claim of Car Dragging Woman for Over 1 Hr

A new high-quality CCTV footage of the Kanjhawala incident has confirmed a witness’ account, who claimed the car which hit the 20-year-old woman’s scooter, dragged her body under it for nearly one and a half hours on Sunday.

News agency ANI spoke to Deepak Dahiya, the witness, who runs a confectionery shop on Kanjhawala Road in Ladpur village, narrated the horrific incident.

Dahiya said the victim’s body got stuck under the car but the accused kept dragging the body for nearly 18 to 20 kilometres.

“It was 3:20 am… I was standing outside the shop when I heard a loud noise from a vehicle about 100 meters away. Earlier I thought it was a tire burst. As soon as the car moved, I saw a body being dragged. I informed the police immediately," Dahiya told ANI.

The new CCTV footage also confirmed the witness’ claim that the car took a uu-tun around 3.30am.

While speaking to the news agency, Dahiya had said that after dragging the body for quite some time, around 3:30 am, the car took a u-turn with the body of the woman still stuck under it. Dahiya said the accused drove repeatedly on the road of about 4-5 kilometres by taking u-turns.

“I tried to stop them many times but they did not stop the vehicle. For about one and a half hours they carried the girl’s body for about 20 km," he said. Dahiya said he also chased the car with his bike and was in touch with the police.

After about one and a half hours, the body fell from the car near Jyoti village on Kanjhawala Road, after which the accused fled, the witness said.

“It could not be just an accident," Dahiya stressed.

Speaking to ANI, Harendra Kumar Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Outer Delhi said at the time of the incident, the girl fell off the scooty and was dragged under the car for a long distance. Police apprehended the accused on the basis of the registered car number.

“The accused told police that the windows of the vehicle were closed and the music was playing on loud volume so they did not get to know… when they came to know they fled from the spot," DCP said.

Incident Recap

A woman was killed after her scooty was hit and she was dragged under the accused’s for four kilometers on New Year’s morning in Delhi’s Sultanpuri area.

The CCTV footage of the mishap has been found, and five men — who are being suspected to be under the influence of alcohol — have been arrested for negligence. The video shows a hatchback hitting the woman, Anjali.

Delhi Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has reacted to the incident saying that his “head hangs in shame over the inhuman crime." He also assured that all aspects of the incident are being thoroughly looked into.

