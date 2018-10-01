Delhi Duo Attacked With Iron Rod, Knuckleduster for Refusing to Share Cigarette

Two Delhi-based fashion consultants had never thought that refusing to share a smoke could prove injurious to their lives until that fateful night of September when they were battered with iron rod and knuckleduster.According to a report in The Hindu, a 29-year-old fashion consultant and his colleague were allegedly attacked by a group of youth in Connaught Place after they refused to share cigarettes with them.Victim Gaurav Patiyal said in his complaint that he was standing in the parking lot of A-block along with his colleague, Rohit Bisht, around 9:55 pm of September 27 when a man approached them asking for a cigarette. But the duo had to refuse him as they did not have a spare cigarette. The stranger started hurling abuses and left after threatening to teach them a lesson."He came back with two other men and attacked us. One of them was wearing a knuckleduster. He attacked Rohit on the face, while the other man hit him with an iron rod. I never imagined that such an incident could take place in one of the most secure places in the city," the report quoted Patiyal as saying.He further said that they kept hitting Bisht until he collapsed, bleeding profusely from the head and face. He also sustained injuries on the hands.Hearing the commotion, other staff members from the store rushed to their rescue. However, the attackers fled the spot. A staff member informed the police about the incident and the victims were taken to Lady Hardinge Hospital."I required a few stitches and was discharged but Rohit is still undergoing treatment. Doctors said he has sustained serious injuries. I can identify the attackers," Patiyal was quoted as saying.The attackers have been booked under Section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the IPC and investigation into the matter is underway. Police have obtained the CCTV camera footage of the attack from a nearby shop.