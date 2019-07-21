Delhi Duo Held for Stealing Motorcycles to Take Girlfriends on Joyrides, Planned More to Fund Goa Trip

New Delhi: Two men were arrested from West Delhi for allegedly stealing motorcycles and taking their girlfriends on joy rides in the two-wheelers, police Saturday nd claimed to have solved five cases of vehicle theft.

Aakash (22) and Deepak (22), both residents of Uttam Nagar, were arrested on Friday after they were spotted riding a motorcycle in Shiv Vihar area, police said.

Aakash, a diploma holder in mechanical engineering, worked as internet service provider and Deepak installed CCTV cameras in Uttam Nagar, police said.

According to police, the two were planning to steal another motorcycle to fund their trip to Goa with their girlfriends.

During interrogation, they revealed that they started stealing vehicles together and on every weekend, they took their girlfriends on joy rides on these stolen bikes. They used to abandon the bikes if the vehicles developed a snag, a senior police officer said.

They used to roam in societies on pretext of repairing internet lines to identify the vehicles they wanted to steal, the officer added.

They used to sell the stolen vehicles at throw-away prices and also replace motor parts to avoid identification, the officer said.

With the arrest, police claimed to have solved five cases of vehicle theft and seized six stolen two-wheelers from them.