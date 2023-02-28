Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and state health minister Satyendar Jain resigned from their posts in the state cabinet on Tuesday. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accepted their resignation.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI Sunday evening in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22, while Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on money laundering charges in May last year.

The announcement came after Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Monday demanded that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal immediately remove his two arrested ministers, Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, from the cabinet.

According to reports citing sources from the Aam Aadmi Party, the party had claimed on Monday that it was “too early" to discuss about a replacement for Sisodia, who holds 18 of the 33 departments of the Delhi government.

His workload increased after Satyendar Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in May last year. Sisodia was handed over Jain’s portfolios such as health, industries, power, home, urban development, irrigation and flood control, and water.

Manish Sisodia’s CBI Arrest

The CBI arrested senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Sunday evening in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22.

A special Delhi court on Monday sent Sisodia to five-day CBI remand in the excise policy case to allow the agency to get “genuine and legitimate" answers to questions being put to him for “a proper and fair investigation."

Satyendar Jain’s ED Arrest

Jain is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in a money laundering case after the Enforcement Directorate accused him of having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him.

The ED arrested Jain on May 30 last year in the money laundering case based on a CBI FIR lodged against Jain in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

In a recent bail plea by Jain at the Delhi High Court, the ED opposed the petition stating there are proceeds of crime of over Rs 4 crore.

Read all the Latest India News here