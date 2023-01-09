Delhi Dy CM Provides Financial Aid of Rs 1 Cr Each to 3 People Who Died During Covid

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia handed over ex-gratia relief of Rs 1 crore each to the families of three persons who lost their lives during the Covid pandemic.

Prem Babu, Operation Theatre staff at Delhi government’s GTB hospital, bus marshal Ravindra Singh and civil defence volunteer Satnam Singh lost their lives during the pandemic while serving Covid patients, a statement said.

“COVID warriors of Delhi worked selflessly during the pandemic and sacrificed their lives to protect humanity and society without caring for their own lives. Delhi government salutes their spirit.

“No amount can compensate for the loss of the family of the deceased COVID warriors, but their family will definitely get a means to live a dignified life through this amount," the minister said.

Thousands of corona warriors, including doctors, medical and support staff, as well as sanitation workers worked day and night to fight this unprecedented pandemic and many of them were martyred while serving the people, he said.

Sisodia added that the Delhi Government will always stand with the families of the Covid warriors.

Prior to this, the Delhi government has given the ex-gratia amount of Rs 1 crore each to the families of over 30 Covid warriors.

