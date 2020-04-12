Magnitude 3.5 Earthquake Rocks Delhi-NCR, Epicentre in East Delhi
NDRG DG Satya Narayan Pradhan said the earthquake struck Delhi at a depth of 8km at 5:45pm.
Representative image.
New Delhi: An earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter Scale rocked Delhi-NCR on Sunday evening. The epicenter of the earthquake was east Delhi, news agency ANI quoted the India Meteorological Department (IMD) as saying.
NDRG DG Satya Narayan Pradhan said the quake struck at a depth of 8km at 5:45pm.
“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5 just happened in Delhi NCR. DETAILS OF EARTHQUAKE: Occurred on:12-04-2020, 17:45:03 IST, Lat:28.7 N & Long: 77.2 E, Depth: 8 Km, Region: NCT Delhi (sic),” he tweeted.
Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5 just happened in Delhi NCRDETAILS OF EARTHQUAKE 👇Occurred on:12-04-2020, 17:45:03 IST, Lat:28.7 N & Long: 77.2 E, Depth: 8 Km, Region: NCT Delhi.@NDRFHQ @ndmaindia— ѕαtчα prαdhαnसत्यनारायण प्रधान ସତ୍ଯ ପ୍ରଧାନ-DG NDRF (@satyaprad1) April 12, 2020
Speaking to News18, he said there are no reports of damage yet. "So far we haven't received any report of any damage to property or human life. Our control room is on the job," he said.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- The Official OnePlus 8 Cases Have Leaked and They Look Brilliant
- Disha Patani Rescues Injured Kite Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, See Pic
- Set Top Boxes to Support More than One DTH Operator, Says TRAI: What This Means for You
- Apple And Google Join Hands For COVID Contact Tracing With Smartphones: Here is How it Works
- Coronavirus Lockdown Impact: Delhi Airport Evaluates Consolidation of Its Terminals