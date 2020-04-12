Magnitude 3.5 Earthquake Rocks Delhi-NCR, Epicentre in East Delhi

New Delhi: An earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter Scale rocked Delhi-NCR on Sunday evening. The epicenter of the earthquake was east Delhi, news agency ANI quoted the India Meteorological Department (IMD) as saying.

NDRG DG Satya Narayan Pradhan said the quake struck at a depth of 8km at 5:45pm.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5 just happened in Delhi NCR. DETAILS OF EARTHQUAKE: Occurred on:12-04-2020, 17:45:03 IST, Lat:28.7 N & Long: 77.2 E, Depth: 8 Km, Region: NCT Delhi (sic),” he tweeted.

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5 just happened in Delhi NCRDETAILS OF EARTHQUAKE 👇Occurred on:12-04-2020, 17:45:03 IST, Lat:28.7 N & Long: 77.2 E, Depth: 8 Km, Region: NCT Delhi.@NDRFHQ @ndmaindia — ѕαtчα prαdhαnसत्यनारायण प्रधान ସତ୍ଯ ପ୍ରଧାନ-DG NDRF (@satyaprad1) April 12, 2020

Speaking to News18, he said there are no reports of damage yet. "So far we haven't received any report of any damage to property or human life. Our control room is on the job," he said.

