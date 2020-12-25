News18 Logo

Delhi Earthquake: National Capital Feels Tremors Again, Second Time in Eight Days
1-MIN READ

Delhi Earthquake: National Capital Feels Tremors Again, Second Time in Eight Days

Image for representation

This comes days after barely days after a medium-intensity earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter Scale hit several parts of Delhi and NCR on December 17.

An earthquake of magnitude 2.3 on the Richter scale hit the national capital’s Nangloi on Friday morning at 5:02 am, according to India's National Center for Seismology. There is no immediate report of any damage to life or property.

The epicentre of the earthquake was in Rajasthan's Alwar and the tremors were felt at around 11.46 pm, stated the National Center for Seismology (NCS), Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES). Mild tremors were experienced by the residents in the region.


