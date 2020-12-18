News18» News»India»Earthquake of Magnitude 4.2 Strikes Rajasthan's Alwar Late at Night, Tremors Felt in Delhi-NCR
Earthquake tremors were felt in several parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region late on Thursday after a magnitude 4.2 quake struck near Alwar district of Rajasthan.
- Last Updated: December 18, 2020, 00:27 IST
The National Center for Seismology, which comes under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, said the epicentre of the quake was Alwar in Rajasthan.
The earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale struck at 11:46 pm at a depth of five kilometres, the NCS said.