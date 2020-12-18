News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»India»Earthquake of Magnitude 4.2 Strikes Rajasthan's Alwar Late at Night, Tremors Felt in Delhi-NCR
1-MIN READ

Earthquake of Magnitude 4.2 Strikes Rajasthan's Alwar Late at Night, Tremors Felt in Delhi-NCR

Image for representation

Image for representation

Earthquake tremors were felt in several parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region late on Thursday after a magnitude 4.2 quake struck near Alwar district of Rajasthan.

Earthquake tremors were felt in several parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region late on Thursday after a magnitude 4.2 quake struck Rajasthan.

The National Center for Seismology, which comes under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, said the epicentre of the quake was Alwar in Rajasthan.

The earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale struck at 11:46 pm at a depth of five kilometres, the NCS said.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...