Delhi: Elderly Woman’s Bag Snatched In CR Park, Three Arrested

A 67-year-old woman was robbed by bike-riding assailants in the CR Park area of South Delhi. According to police, three people have been arrested in connection with the incident which took place on Saturday night. The woman’s daughter had dropped her before her house and when she was about to open the gate with the help of keys two bike borne miscreants snatched her bag and fled.

After a thorough investigation, the police were able to arrest two people on Sunday, along with a third person to whom the loot was delivered. Police said that all the belongings looted including mobile phone, purse and identity card have been recovered, along with the scooter used in the incident.

While more information is awaited, it’s noteworthy that the cases of crime have increased in Delhi in recent times. Yesterday, Delhi Police busted a huge racket of car thieves which was supplying stolen vehicles from Delhi to Kashmir. After this action, the police started to dig in deeper and locate the stolen vehicles. The arrested dealers are being interrogated about the details of the network throughout the country.

According to sources, the gang’s network has spread in Delhi for the last several days. So far, it has managed to sell more than a dozen vehicles in Kashmir after stealing them from Delhi. The AATS of Central District of Delhi Police has caught this car thief gang, among which there is one 25-year-old Shaukat Ahmed, who is a resident of Sopore in Baramulla district of Kashmir.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here