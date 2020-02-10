Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Delhi Election 2020 Results: When and Where to Watch Live Poll Result

The AAP, under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal, is trying to replicate its performance of the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, when it secured 67 of the 70 Assembly seats.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 10, 2020, 10:50 AM IST
Delhi Election 2020 Results: When and Where to Watch Live Poll Result
New Delhi: A polling official applies indelible ink on the finger of a voter during the Delhi Assembly elections at a polling station, in Jafrabad area of Delhi, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)(PTI2_8_2020_000182B)

Delhi Election 2020 Results | The results of the Delhi Assembly elections 2020 will be declared on February 11. The polling in Delhi Assembly elections 2020 was held in a single phase across all 70 Vidhan Sabha constituencies on February 8.

In the run-up to the polls, Delhi witnessed high-voltage election campaigns by the three major parties – Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress.

The main fight in the national capital is expected to be between the ruling AAP and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The BJP had managed to win only 3 seats in the 2015 Delhi assembly elections but won all the 7 Lok Sabha seats in Delhit in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The Congress was in power in Delhi for 15 years before 2013 and will be looking to make a strong showing in the Delhi assembly elections 2020. In the 2015 polls, Congress couldn’t win a single seat in the 70-seat Delhi assembly.

Even as the political parties toiled hard to outperform each other in Delhi Assembly elections 2020, the Election Commission did its bit to ensure increased voter participation and transparent elections.

The poll panel introduced facilities like digital photo voter slips containing QR code and poll ballot for absentee voters, persons with disability and senior citizens (above 80 years).

Delhi Assembly Elections Result 2020:

For minute-by minute updates, readers can follow News18.com's Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020 Live blog.

One can also follow the live coverage of Delhi Assembly Election Results on TV at CNN-News18.

Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
