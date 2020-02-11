Delhi Election 2020 Results: When and Where to Watch Live Poll Result on TV, Online

Delhi Election Results | The counting of votes for Delhi assembly elections will begin at 8am on Tuesday. The polling in 70 assemblies in Delhi was conducted in a single phase across all the Vidhan Sabha constituencies on February 8.

In the run-up to the polls, Delhi witnessed a high-voltage election campaign by the three major parties – Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. While the AAP, under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal, is trying to replicate its performance of the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections when it swept 67 of the 70 Assembly seats, the BJP seeks to wrest the ruling Aam Aadmi Party to form the government in the national capital.

Meanwhile, the Congress party, which drew a blank in the last Delhi Vidhan Sabha polls, is looking for some fortune in the 2020 assembly election in the country’s capital.

Delhi Assembly Elections Result 2020: Live Results

The BJP had managed to win only 3 seats in the 2015 Delhi assembly elections but won all the 7 Lok Sabha seats in Delhi in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The Congress was in power in Delhi for 15 years before 2013 and will be looking to make a strong showing in the Delhi assembly elections 2020. In the 2015 polls, Congress couldn’t win a single seat in the 70-seat Delhi assembly.

Even as the political parties toiled hard to outperform each other in Delhi Assembly elections 2020, the Election Commission did its bit to ensure increased voter participation and transparent elections.

The poll panel introduced facilities like digital photo voter slips containing QR code and poll ballot for absentee voters, persons with disability and senior citizens (above 80 years).

