Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live Streaming: Watch Live as Counting of Votes Underway
All the exit polls have been unanimous that Arvind Kejriwal will return as Delhi chief minister for the third time and the AAP will romp home to victory, at the very least by a two-thirds majority.
The Election Commission is set to announce the result for the Delhi assembly elections after the conclusion of the vote-counting process, which is underway, on Tuesday. The Delhi election result will be declared for all the 70 assemblies that went to polls in a single-phase on February 8.
Delhi Assembly Elections Result 2020: Live Results
Viewers can follow CNN-News18's live streaming on Delhi elections on YouTube here.
For minute-by minute updates, readers can follow News18.com's Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020 Live blog.
One can also follow the live coverage of Delhi Assembly Election Results on TV at CNN-News18
Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will eye a third consecutive term in power in Delhi as the Election Commission starts counting of votes at 8am after a three-cornered poll contest that saw it battle the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), whose high-pitched campaign was anchored by home minister Amit Shah and not Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the Congress.
All the exit polls have been unanimous that Arvind Kejriwal will return as Delhi chief minister for the third time and the AAP will romp home to victory, at the very least by a two-thirds majority. The predictions differed only in terms of the margin of victory. The AAP’s tally will fall somewhere between 44 and 68 in the assembly of 70, according to the pollsters.
The counting centres are located at CWG Sports Complex in East Delhi, NSIT Dwarka in West Delhi, Meerabai Institute of Technology and G B Pant Institute of Technology in Southeast Delhi, Sir CV Raman ITI, Dheerpur in Central Delhi, and Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Bawana in North Delhi, among other places. There will be 33 counting observers, officials said.
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
