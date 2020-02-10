Delhi Elections Done, SC to Hear Petitions on Removing Shaheen Bagh Protesters Today
When the issue came up before the court on Friday, the SC said it did not want to 'influence' the Delhi assembly elections a day ahead of polls.
Protesters gather at Shaheen Bagh to oppose the amended Citizenship Act in New Delhi. (PTI File Photo)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court will hear on Monday the batch of petitions against protests at Shaheen Bagh after it deferred its judgment in view of the February 8 Delhi elections.
When the issue came up before the court on Friday, the SC said it did not want to "influence" the Delhi assembly elections a day ahead of polls.
"We understand there is a problem and we have to see how to resolve it. We will take it up on Monday. We will be in a better position by then," a bench comprising justices SK Kaul and KM Joseph said.
When an advocate appearing for one of the petitioners said that voting for Delhi election is scheduled on February 8, the bench said, "That is exactly why we are saying come on Monday. Why should we influence it?"
The bench also asked the petitioners to come prepared on Monday to argue on why the matter should not be remitted back to the Delhi High Court.
The protesters at Shaheen Bagh, majority of whom are women, have been opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which was passed on December 12 and seeks to provide citizenship to persecuted minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.
The exclusion of Muslims has triggered widespread outrage and led to protests across the country. Several sit-ins inspired by the Shaheen Bagh protests also came up in UP’s Lucknow, Prayagraj and other areas.
