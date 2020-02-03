Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Delhi Elections: JP Nadda Holds Door to Door Campaign in Greater Kailash

As the date for polling in the Assembly elections is inching closer, the national capital saw high profile leaders coming in support of their BJP candidates. BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda was seen campaigning for Shika Rai in Greater Kailash on February 02, 2020.

News18

Updated:February 3, 2020, 4:42 PM IST
JP Nadda went door to door and handed booklets of BJP to the residents of the colony. (Image: Subhash Barolia)

As the date for polling in the Assembly elections is inching closer, the national capital saw high profile leaders coming in support of their BJP candidates. BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda was seen campaigning for Shika Rai in Greater Kailash on February 02, 2020. (Image: Subhash Barolia)

[caption id="attachment_2485041" align="alignnone" width="875"]BJP President JP Nadda held a door to door campaign along with Shikha Rai in Greater Kailash for the ensuing polls on February 08. (Image: Subhash Barolia) BJP President JP Nadda held a door to door campaign along with Shikha Rai in Greater Kailash for the ensuing polls on February 08. (Image: Subhash Barolia)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2485043" align="alignnone" width="875"]JP Nadda went door to door and handed booklets of BJP to the residents of the colony. (Image: Subhash Barolia) JP Nadda went door to door and handed booklets of BJP to the residents of the colony. (Image: Subhash Barolia)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2485033" align="alignnone" width="875"]JP Nadda Pradhan greeted everyone and requested them to vote for his party for the betterment of Delhi. (Image: Subhash Barolia) JP Nadda Pradhan greeted everyone and requested them to vote for his party for the betterment of Delhi. (Image: Subhash Barolia)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2485037" align="alignnone" width="875"]JP Nadda during his door to door rally at Greater Kailash in Delhi. (Image: Subhash Barolia) JP Nadda during his door to door rally at Greater Kailash in Delhi. (Image: Subhash Barolia)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2485035" align="alignnone" width="875"]JP Nadda during his door to door rally at Greater Kailash in Delhi. (Image: Subhash Barolia) JP Nadda during his door to door rally at Greater Kailash in Delhi. (Image: Subhash Barolia)[/caption]

| Edited by: NP Jayaraman
