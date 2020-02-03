Delhi Elections: JP Nadda Holds Door to Door Campaign in Greater Kailash
As the date for polling in the Assembly elections is inching closer, the national capital saw high profile leaders coming in support of their BJP candidates. BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda was seen campaigning for Shika Rai in Greater Kailash on February 02, 2020.
JP Nadda went door to door and handed booklets of BJP to the residents of the colony. (Image: Subhash Barolia)
[caption id="attachment_2485031" align="alignnone" width="875"] As the date for polling in the Assembly elections is inching closer, the national capital saw high profile leaders coming in support of their BJP candidates. BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda was seen campaigning for Shika Rai in Greater Kailash on February 02, 2020. (Image: Subhash Barolia)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_2485033" align="alignnone" width="875"] JP Nadda Pradhan greeted everyone and requested them to vote for his party for the betterment of Delhi. (Image: Subhash Barolia)[/caption]
