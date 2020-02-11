Delhi Elections Results 2020: Traffic Police Issues Advisory for Routes to be Avoided Today

The counting for votes for Delhi Assembly Election 2020 is underway, Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP is surging ahead. The counting has started at 8 am amid tight security at various centres set up to carry out the exercise. Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh had said, "Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place. The counting centres are spread across 21 locations, spanning the 70 constituencies. Each centre has several counting halls, equal to the number of constituencies falling in that district".

Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued traffic advisory, imposing restrictions on some routes to avoid any uncalled for disturbances.

According to Delhi Traffic Police, these routes are to be avoided:

1. From Bhajanpura towards Gagan Cinema (both carriageways) due to the counting of votes for Delhi elections results 2020.

2. On Road number 224 Dwarka from Sector 7/9 crossing towards Sector 9/10

3. From sector 6/7 crossing towards Shakti Chowk Dwarka and Rudra cut to T- Point

4. From Muni Maya Ram Marg to Kasturba Gandhi polytechnic college in Pitampura. Alternative routes are Netaji Subhash Marg and Shalimar Bagh.

5. From Maharani Bagh to CV Raman Marg and Mata Mandir to CV Raman Marg (via carriageways).

6. From Nand Nagri to Bhopura (via carriageways).

It is to be noted that the Delhi Metro services will continue to operate normally.

