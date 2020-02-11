Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Delhi result tally

00/70 seats

(36 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » India
1-min read

Delhi Elections Results 2020: Traffic Police Issues Advisory for Routes to be Avoided Today

Counting centres for the Delhi polls are spread across 21 locations, spanning the 70 constituencies.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 11, 2020, 12:34 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Delhi Elections Results 2020: Traffic Police Issues Advisory for Routes to be Avoided Today
Image used for representational purpose. (Image: PTI)

The counting for votes for Delhi Assembly Election 2020 is underway, Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP is surging ahead. The counting has started at 8 am amid tight security at various centres set up to carry out the exercise. Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh had said, "Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place. The counting centres are spread across 21 locations, spanning the 70 constituencies. Each centre has several counting halls, equal to the number of constituencies falling in that district".

Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued traffic advisory, imposing restrictions on some routes to avoid any uncalled for disturbances.

According to Delhi Traffic Police, these routes are to be avoided:

1. From Bhajanpura towards Gagan Cinema (both carriageways) due to the counting of votes for Delhi elections results 2020.

2. On Road number 224 Dwarka from Sector 7/9 crossing towards Sector 9/10

3. From sector 6/7 crossing towards Shakti Chowk Dwarka and Rudra cut to T- Point

4. From Muni Maya Ram Marg to Kasturba Gandhi polytechnic college in Pitampura. Alternative routes are Netaji Subhash Marg and Shalimar Bagh.

5. From Maharani Bagh to CV Raman Marg and Mata Mandir to CV Raman Marg (via carriageways).

6. From Nand Nagri to Bhopura (via carriageways).

It is to be noted that the Delhi Metro services will continue to operate normally.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram