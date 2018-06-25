Delhi Environment Minister Gave Nod for Plan to Cut Trees, Should Share Blame: L-G

: Amid an uproar over a plan to cut more than 14,000 trees to re-develop seven south Delhi colonies, Lt Governor Anil Baijal's office said on Monday that the proposals for redeveloping Nauroji Nagar and Netaji Nagar were duly endorsed by Delhi Environment Minister Imran Hussain.In a statement, Baijal's office said an impression is being created in sections of media that the permission for felling the trees was granted by the L-G directly despite objections from Hussain.On June 23, AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged the lieutenant governor was the "competent authority" for issuing the permission.The statement clarified that the proposals for cutting trees (in case the area is more than one hectare) were put up to the L-G only on the basis of the recommendations of the minister."In the cases of tree cutting of redevelopment of Nauroji Nagar and Netaji Nagar, the proposals for felling of trees were duly endorsed by the Hon'ble Minister (Environment) and L-G had only concurred with the proposals," it stated.The L-G's office said it is incorrect to say that the lieutenant governor "ignored" objections raised by the environment minister when approving the proposals."It is further clarified that no permission has so far been granted in case of proposals in respect of re-development of Mohammedpur, Thyagraj Nagar, Sarojini Nagar, Kasturba Nagar and Srinivaspuri colonies," it added.The AAP dispensation is at loggerheads with L-G Anil Baijal over a host of administrative and policy matters. Baijal was previously accused by the Aam Aadmi Party of working at the behest of the Centre to "paralyse" the city government.