1-min read

Delhi Excise Dept Conducts Raid at Popular South Ex-1 Restaurant Serving Illegal Liquor

The restaurant did not have the excise licence to serve liquor to their customers. Non-duty-paid liquor was being served at the party on Friday night.

PTI

Updated:September 28, 2019, 3:24 PM IST
Delhi Excise Dept Conducts Raid at Popular South Ex-1 Restaurant Serving Illegal Liquor
Representative Image (Reuters).

New Delhi: The Delhi Excise Department has conducted a raid at a famous restaurant serving illegal liquor at a party in South Extension-1 area, an official said.

According to the official, the restaurant did not have the excise licence to serve liquor to their customers. Non-duty-paid liquor was being served at the party on Friday night.

Restaurant owner and manager have been apprehended.

"On Friday, an information was received that a famous restaurant at South Extension Part-1 is organising a high-profile party and serving liquor without license.

"A raid was conducted at the restaurant and a large number of illegal liquor and beer bottles were recovered from the spot," he said.

The department has recovered more than 160 liquor bottles from the restaurant, the official said, adding that an FIR has been registered at the Kotla Mubarakpur police station.

