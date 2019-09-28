Delhi Excise Dept Conducts Raid at Popular South Ex-1 Restaurant Serving Illegal Liquor
The restaurant did not have the excise licence to serve liquor to their customers. Non-duty-paid liquor was being served at the party on Friday night.
Representative Image (Reuters).
New Delhi: The Delhi Excise Department has conducted a raid at a famous restaurant serving illegal liquor at a party in South Extension-1 area, an official said.
According to the official, the restaurant did not have the excise licence to serve liquor to their customers. Non-duty-paid liquor was being served at the party on Friday night.
Restaurant owner and manager have been apprehended.
"On Friday, an information was received that a famous restaurant at South Extension Part-1 is organising a high-profile party and serving liquor without license.
"A raid was conducted at the restaurant and a large number of illegal liquor and beer bottles were recovered from the spot," he said.
The department has recovered more than 160 liquor bottles from the restaurant, the official said, adding that an FIR has been registered at the Kotla Mubarakpur police station.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple iPhone 11 Review: This iPhone Balances Price And Experience, Perfectly
- Swiss Firm Claims to Have Created World's First Guilt-Free Chocolate Bar
- India vs South Africa | Rohit Sharma Shouldn't Make Mistakes I Made When Opening: VVS Laxman
- eFootball PES 2020 Review: Realism, Grit and a Mid-Field Sucker Punch
- Samsung The Frame QLED TV at Rs 84990 is a Killer Deal For a 55-inch TV