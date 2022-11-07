Delhi Excise Policy Case: CBI Moves Court to Make Manish Sisoida’s Close Aide Dinesh Arora a Witness

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has moved a plea in Delhi court on Monday to make businessman Dinesh Arora, an accused in the Delhi excise policy case, a witness.

A few days ago, the same court had granted anticipatory bail to Dinesh Arora, a close aide of Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, after CBI didn’t oppose the bail plea in the case.

The court noted that CBI in its reply against anticipatory bail plea, stated that the applicant has supported the investigation and disclosed certain facts which are vital for the investigation and hence, the CBI has no objection if the anticipatory bail is granted to the applicant by this court.

Arora’s anticipatory bail application was moved when Vijay Nair was arrested by the CBI and Sameer Mahendru was arrested by the ED. It has been alleged that Mahendru transferred around Rs 1 crore in the account of Radha Industries which is reportedly owned by Arora.

Mahendru, on behalf of Vijay Nair, the former CEO of Only Much Louder, an entertainment and event management firm (an accused in CBI’s FIR), allegedly paid around Rs 2 to 4 crore to Arjun Pandey, another associate of Sisodia.

The CBI had also arrested Hydrabad-based Businessman Abhishek Boinpally in ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged irregularities in framing and implementation of the excise policy of GNCTD of Delhi.

The ED is now collecting the documentary and digital evidence to nail the money trail in money laundering.

The excise scheme came under the scanner after the Delhi LG recommended a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the implementation of Delhi’s Excise Policy 2021-22. The LG had also suspended 11 excise officials.

