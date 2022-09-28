Delhi Excise Policy: Liquor Bizman Sameer Mahendru Held After Night-long Quizzing Over Money Laundering

The ED on Wednesday morning arrested liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru in connection with its money laundering investigation into alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. Mahendru is the managing director of a company called Indospirits.

Sources told News18 he was taken into custody under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after he was put through a night-long questioning session. He is expected to be produced before a local court where the Enforcement Directorate (ED) will seek his further remand, PTI reported.

The ED action comes a day after the CBI arrested businessman Vijay Nair in this case in which Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is also an accused. The ED money laundering case is based on a CBI FIR and both the federal agencies have undertaken multiple search operations in this case till now.

The CBI FIR has alleged that Arjun Pandey, an alleged associate of Sisodia, had once collected about Rs 2-4 crore in cash from Mahendru on behalf of Nair, former CEO of Only Much Louder, an entertainment and event management company.

Vijay Nair’s Arrest

The CBI had on Tuesday arrested Vijay Nair, a businessman and close aide of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, in alleged connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case. CBI sources had said that his name appeared after his alleged role in “cartelisation” and “conspiracy with chosen licensees” related to alleged irregularities in the allocation of a liquor license in the national capital. He was arrested after “failing to co-operate” with interrogators.

Nair, who is a former CEO of Mumbai-based entertainment and event management company Only Much Louder, was called for questioning at CBI Headquarters. His residence and offices in Mumbai were raided both by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the case.

He has close links with several stand-up comedians and companies related to them. The CBI FIR has alleged that Sisodia’s associate Arjun Pandey had once collected about Rs 2-4 crore in cash from liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru on behalf of Nair. The FIR further stated that Nair was “actively involved in irregularities in framing and implementation of the excise policy of GNCTD of Delhi for the year 2021-22″.

