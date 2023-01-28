A Delhi court on Saturday fixed February 2 to decide whether to take cognisance of a supplementary charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate against five individuals and seven companies in relation to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

The judge, who was scheduled to take up the matter on Saturday, adjourned the case for February 2, noting that the documents were still under scrutiny by the court staff.

“The record is still under scrutiny. Hence, the matter is directed to be listed on February 2, 2023 for consideration/orders/further proceedings,” Special Judge M K Nagpal said.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had filed the charge sheet in a money laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy scam also involving Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. The probe agency, however, did not name Sisodia as an accused in the case, and told the judge that further investigation is going on in the mater.

The 2021-22 policy has now been scrapped after allegations of irregularities were made.

The individuals named in the charge sheet are Vijay Nair, Sharath Reddy, Binoy Babu, Abhishek Boinpally and Amit Arora.

This is the second prosecution complaint (charge sheet) filed by the federal investigative agency in this case, registered under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The first FIR was filed in November last year.

A total of 12 people, including those arrested by ED in the case till now, have been named in the latest charge sheet, sources said. The money laundering case stems from a CBI FIR that had also named Sisodia as an accused among others. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had raided the premises of the deputy chief minister and some Delhi government bureaucrats after filing the case.

The excise scheme came under the scanner after the Delhi L-G recommended a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22. The Lieutenant Governor had also suspended 11 excise officials.

