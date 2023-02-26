Delhi Excise Scam: No Answer on Missing Files, Fresh Evidence; Why CBI Arrested Sisodia | Exclusive

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday was arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act in connection with the excise policy scam case.

Sisodia is the second minister from CM Arvind Kejriwal’s cabinet to be arrested after Satyendar Jain. The Deputy CM will be presented in court on Monday.

CBI sources said Sisodia could not answer when asked about crucial files that have gone missing. “Multiple mobile phones were changed by Sisodia once the investigation began, they could have crucial evidence pertaining to the case. Those mobiles have to be recovered. Witnesses have to be confronted.”

CBI sources further said the arrest was political then it would not have waited for so long. “Section 41A of CrPC provides for custodial interrogation. Flight risk isn’t the only criteria. Fresh evidence emerged in the CBI probe. If this was political then CBI would not have waited for so long. Investigative Officer took a decision based on evidence.”

On the possibility of a law and order situation around CBI headquarters, sources said “Delhi Police has been informed, law and order is their subject. If they feel the need, then the paramilitary could be called. Sisodia will be kept at CBI HQ overnight and SOP like medical tests etc would be followed before he is presented in court tomorrow.”

The CBI said Sisodia gave evasive replies and did not cooperate investigation despite being confronted with evidence to the contrary.

“The Dy. CM was issued a notice u/s 41A Cr.P.C for attending the investigation on 19.02.2023. However, he sought time of one week citing his pre-occupation. Accepting his request, he was issued a notice u/s 41A Cr.P.C for attending the investigation today (on 26.02.2023) for answering various questions evaded by him during his examination on 17.10.2022 and further questions relating to his incriminating role based on evidence collected during the investigation of the case. However, he gave evasive replies and did not cooperate investigation despite being confronted with evidence to the contrary. Therefore, he has been arrested," the CBI said.

Sisodia and 14 others have been “accused" in an FIR by the CBI of criminal conspiracy and corruption over alleged large-scale irregularities in the framing and implementation of excise policy.

The AAP-led government implemented the new liquor policy in November 2021 in Delhi. The policy was made based on a report by an expert committee under the chairmanship of the Excise Commissioner which was constituted vide an order dated September 4, 2020.

The AAP-led government implemented the new liquor policy in November 2021 in Delhi. The policy was made based on a report by an expert committee under the chairmanship of the Excise Commissioner which was constituted vide an order dated September 4, 2020.

Read all the Latest India News here