Delhi Exit Poll Results 2020 LIVE Updates: Which Way Will Delhi Sway? Exit Poll Results at 6:30pm

Delhi Exit Poll Results 2020 LIVE Updates: The Delhi election exit poll results will start trickling in from 6:30pm when voting for Delhi assembly election ends. As per Election Commission guidelines, the media is barred from revealing the exit poll results between the voting hours of 8am and 6:30pm.
While AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal is seeking a third term as Delhi CM, the BJP and the Congress are hoping for a comeback in the national capital.
Representative image of polling. (PTI)
Over 1.47 crore people are eligible to exercise their franchise in the Delhi election that will decide the fate of 672 candidates in 70 assembly constituencies which are seeing a triangular contest among the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), opposition BJP and the Congress. The Delhi election results will be out on February 11, Tuesday when counting of votes is held.
In the 2015 assembly elections, the national capital had recorded a voting percentage of 67.08 percent.
