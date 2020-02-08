Delhi Exit Poll Results 2020 LIVE Updates: Which Way Will Delhi Sway? Exit Poll Results at 6:30pm

Event Highlights Exit Polls in 45 Mins

While AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal is seeking a third term as Delhi CM, the BJP and the Congress are hoping for a comeback in the national capital.

Delhi Exit Poll Results 2020 LIVE Updates: The Delhi election exit poll results will start trickling in from 6:30pm when voting for Delhi assembly election ends. As per Election Commission guidelines, the media is barred from revealing the exit poll results between the voting hours of 8am and 6:30pm.While AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal is seeking a third term as Delhi CM, the BJP and the Congress are hoping for a comeback in the national capital. Feb 8, 2020 5:51 pm (IST) Kejriwal Casts His Vote; Exit Polls at 6:30 | Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal and his family members show their finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote during the Delhi Assembly elections. Feb 8, 2020 5:45 pm (IST) Voting Ends in 15 Mins; Exit Polls in 45 Mins | With just 15 minutes left for the voting to close, the exit polls are due at 6:30 pm. Watch this space for the poll of polls and all the detailed analysis of the exit polls. Feb 8, 2020 5:31 pm (IST) Voter turnout crosses 52% | After abysmal voter turnout throughout the day, the polling percentage has suddenly picked up in the last half an hour, with the turnout reaching 52% till 5:30 pm. Feb 8, 2020 5:25 pm (IST) Sharp Dip in Voting Percent | With a little over 45% voter turnout till 5:10 pm, there has been a sharp decline in the voter turnout this time. In the 2015 assmbly elections, the voter turnout was 67%. Feb 8, 2020 5:22 pm (IST) Exit Polls to Come Out Soon | With just one hour left for voting to end for the Delhi assembly polls, all eyes are currently on the exit polls, which are scheduled to come out at 6:30 pm.

Representative image of polling. (PTI)



Over 1.47 crore people are eligible to exercise their franchise in the Delhi election that will decide the fate of 672 candidates in 70 assembly constituencies which are seeing a triangular contest among the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), opposition BJP and the Congress. The Delhi election results will be out on February 11, Tuesday when counting of votes is held.



In the 2015 assembly elections, the national capital had recorded a voting percentage of 67.08 percent.