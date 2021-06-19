Delhi Fails to Feature Among Top 5 Capitals on the Liveability Index, Ranks 4 in Terms of Governance

A report released by the Centre for Science and Environment has revealed that state capitals are among India’s most livable cities. However, as per the Ease of Living Index 2020, Delhi did not feature among the top five capitals on the liveability index.

According to the Ease of Living Index 2020, Delhi ranked as the worst capital preceded by Bengaluru, Chennai, Shimla, Bhubaneswar, and Mumbai.

The findings are part of CSE’s latest report, State of India’s Environment 2021. The scores on the Ease of Living Index were determined on the basis of four parameters quality of life, economic ability, sustainability, and citizens. The cities were given scores on all four parameters out of 100.

Delhi received a score between 50 and 60 on the first three parameters and 69.4 on the citizens’ perception survey in comparison to Bhubaneswar which received a citizens’ perception score of 94.8.

The best rank was received by Bengaluru followed by Chennai. Only Bengaluru demonstrates a decent economic ability, scoring 78.8 out of 100, four other state capitals (Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, and Hyderabad) provide middling economic opportunities. The rest have all less than 30 out of 100, CSE said.

The capitals were also judged in terms of governance. Delhi ranked as the fourth-best city in terms of governance behind Bhopal, Raipur, and Mumbai. For the quality of governance rankings of the cities, five parameters were used: services, finance, technology, urban planning, and overall governance. Delhi ranked high on services, finance, and governance, but received very low scores between 30 and 40 in both, urban planning and the technology categories.

This is the second edition of the index, originally launched in 2018. South Asian countries including India fared poorly in the ranking of the world’s most liveable cities. For India, only New Delhi and Mumbai could make it to the list in the 112th and 117th positions.

