Delhi: Family Averts Tragedy After Masked Men Set Their House on Fire

In a horrific incident, a family residing in Bhajanpura’s Vinay Park in northeast Delhi had a narrow escape after three masked men set their house on fire when they were sleeping, the police said.

As per reports, Nafees and his family members were sleeping inside their house when three unknown men set their home on fire. Though the family was able to escape and avert the tragedy, a video of the incident was shared on social media taking everyone by surprise.

The video of the incident, shows the men walking up to Nafees’ house in a narrow lane of the residential area with containers. A man throws some inflammable liquid all over the house, while the second man is seen lighting matchsticks and throwing them on the house in a bid to set off a fire. A huge fire erupts at the house after his third attempt, the video shows, The three men are missing and a search is on to trace them, officials said.

Police are also scanning the CCTV cameras installed in the area to identify the accused. The motive is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, an FIR registered has been registered under IPC 427 for charges pertaining to causing damage and 435 mischief by fire or any explosive substance.

At present, the suspects are on the run and efforts are underway to nab them, noted the DGP.

