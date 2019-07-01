Delhi Family Robbed at Gunpoint as Children Looked On, CCTV Captures Shocking Footage
A CCTV footage shows the family entering their residence in their car. After parking the vehicle, as the victim was going to close the main gate, three masked men suddenly appeared and threatened him at gunpoint.
Screen grab of the CCTV footage showing the robbers threatening the victim.
New Delhi: A family was robbed at gunpoint allegedly by three masked assailants in northwest Delhi's Model Town area, police said on Monday. The police later chased the three bike-borne men and intercepted them.
Cornered, the three men opened fire at the patrolling party, which retaliated. The assailants later fled the spot, officials said, adding efforts are on to nab the three men, the officer added.
The victim has been identified as Varun Bahl, who was returning to his residence along with his wife and children on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. Police said a CCTV footage shows the family entering their residence in their car. After parking the vehicle, as Varun was going to close the main gate, three masked men suddenly appeared and threatened him at gunpoint.
Two masked men took Varun's wallet, containing Rs 19,000 and a gold bracelet. The third man took away the mobile phone of Varun's wife, who was still sitting in the car along with her children, police said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest), Vijayanta Arya said the victim had not informed the police about the incident immediately.
The patrolling party of Adarsh Nagar police station, which was standing nearby found the movement of the three men suspicious and chased them. The three men opened fire after the patrol team intercepted them, the officer said.
"In retaliation, the police also fired back. The three, however fled the spot. No injuries were reported," the officer said. The victim filed a complaint with the police on Sunday afternoon, the officer said, adding a case has been registered and efforts are being made to nab the accused.
Also Watch
-
PM Modi, Donald Trump Hold Bilateral Meet, Discuss Trade, Defence, 5G
-
Thursday 27 June , 2019
War Of Words: Highlights of First Week In Parliament
-
Monday 24 June , 2019
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nike Free RN 5.0 Review: A Better Barefoot Running Experience, Than Actually Running Barefoot
- This New Wrist Band Could Help Monitor Emotions like Depression and Anxiety
- Bangladesh Doctor Says Transferred to Rural Area for Criticising Skipper Mortaza
- ICC World Cup 2019: Australia Looking Like All-conquering Team of Past: Border
- Can Mobile Wallets With Spending Limits and no KYC Boost Digital Payments in India?
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s