1-min read

Delhi Family Robbed at Gunpoint as Children Looked On, CCTV Captures Shocking Footage

A CCTV footage shows the family entering their residence in their car. After parking the vehicle, as the victim was going to close the main gate, three masked men suddenly appeared and threatened him at gunpoint.

PTI

Updated:July 1, 2019, 2:03 PM IST
Delhi Family Robbed at Gunpoint as Children Looked On, CCTV Captures Shocking Footage
Screen grab of the CCTV footage showing the robbers threatening the victim.
New Delhi: A family was robbed at gunpoint allegedly by three masked assailants in northwest Delhi's Model Town area, police said on Monday. The police later chased the three bike-borne men and intercepted them.

Cornered, the three men opened fire at the patrolling party, which retaliated. The assailants later fled the spot, officials said, adding efforts are on to nab the three men, the officer added.

The victim has been identified as Varun Bahl, who was returning to his residence along with his wife and children on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. Police said a CCTV footage shows the family entering their residence in their car. After parking the vehicle, as Varun was going to close the main gate, three masked men suddenly appeared and threatened him at gunpoint.

Two masked men took Varun's wallet, containing Rs 19,000 and a gold bracelet. The third man took away the mobile phone of Varun's wife, who was still sitting in the car along with her children, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest), Vijayanta Arya said the victim had not informed the police about the incident immediately.

The patrolling party of Adarsh Nagar police station, which was standing nearby found the movement of the three men suspicious and chased them. The three men opened fire after the patrol team intercepted them, the officer said.

"In retaliation, the police also fired back. The three, however fled the spot. No injuries were reported," the officer said. The victim filed a complaint with the police on Sunday afternoon, the officer said, adding a case has been registered and efforts are being made to nab the accused.

