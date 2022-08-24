CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » Delhi Farmer, Who Bought Flight Tickets for Labourers During Covid, Dies by Suicide
1-MIN READ

Delhi Farmer, Who Bought Flight Tickets for Labourers During Covid, Dies by Suicide

IANS

Last Updated: August 24, 2022, 08:29 IST

New Delhi, India

Gahlot died by suicide by hanging himself at his home in Tigi Pur village of Outer North Delhi on Tuesday evening. (Representational Image: PTI)

Gahlot died by suicide by hanging himself at his home in Tigi Pur village of Outer North Delhi on Tuesday evening. (Representational Image: PTI)

Pappan Singh Gahlot has left behind a suicide note, in which he cited an illness as the reason behind taking the extreme step

Farmer Pappan Singh Gahlot, who had bought flight tickets for his Bihar-based labourers to send them home during the Covid-19 pandemic, allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his home in Tigi Pur village of Outer North Delhi on Tuesday evening.

The police said that they got a call of the incident at around 5 p.m. Gahlot has left behind a suicide note, in which he cited an illness as reason behind taking the extreme step, and also wrote that he himself is responsible for the act.

His body was sent to a nearby government hospital for post-mortem.

Gahlot came in news after he sent his labourers to Bihar by flight so that they could meet their families during the Covid-19 pandemic. Many called him Sonu Sood of Delhi. Even Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit had read his story on Radio describing how he helped people by going out of the way.

Gahlot is survived by his wife and a daughter.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

first published:August 24, 2022, 08:26 IST
last updated:August 24, 2022, 08:29 IST