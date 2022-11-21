Delhi: Father Kills Daughter As She 'Went Out Without Informing', Mother Helps Him Pack Body in Suitcase

Uttar Pradesh has solved the mystery behind the murder of a 21-year-old woman whose body was found stuffed in a trolley bag near Yamuna Expressway in Mathura last week and arrested her parents with the police suspecting it to be case of honour killing.

She was allegedly killed by her father and her mother helped him dispose of the corpse, police said, adding that Ayushi’s Yadav’s brother also knew about the murder. The murder weapon has also been recovered, they said.

The victim, Ayushi Yadav, had gone out for a few days without informing her parents. This enraged her father, who allegedly shot her dead at their house in Modband village in Delhi’s Badarpur on November 17, the day she came back. The same night, he packed her body in a trolley bag and threw it near Raya cut on the Yamuna Expressway.

“The victim’s father Nitesh Yadav and mother Brajbala Yadav have been arrested and sent to jail. They have been booked under Sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information, to screen offender) of the IPC," Acting Senior Superintendent of Police Martand Prakash Singh said.

“Brajbala Yadav may not have shot her daughter, but she was involved in disposing of the body and had accompanied her husband to Mathura in a car," he added.

After recovering the trolley stuffed with Ayushi Yadav’s body in Mathura, the police traced phones, checked CCTV footage, used social media and also put up posters in Delhi to identify the woman. The police then received a call from an unidentified caller on Sunday morning about her. Later, her mother and brother identified her through photographs. They also arrived at the mortuary in Mathura and confirmed the body was of Ayushi Yadav, the police said.

The family is a native of of Baluni in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur and migrated to the national capital after Nitesh Yadav found a job there.

(With PTI inputs)

