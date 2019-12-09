Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Delhi Fire: Bodies of Bihar Residents to Be Carried in Swatantrata Senani Express, Says Railways

They said that after the incident in which 43 people died, the resident commissioner of Bihar in Delhi approached Railway Minister Piyush Goyal for help to send the bodies home.

PTI

Updated:December 9, 2019, 4:26 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Delhi Fire: Bodies of Bihar Residents to Be Carried in Swatantrata Senani Express, Says Railways
Representative image.

New Delhi: The railways will carry the bodies of the Bihar residents who died in the Anaj Mandi fire on Sunday to their home state, officials of the national transporter said.

The bodies will be carried in the seating-cum-luggage rake (SLR coach) on board the Swatantrata Senani express, the officials said.

They said that after the incident in which 43 people died, the resident commissioner of Bihar in Delhi approached Railway Minister Piyush Goyal for help to send the bodies home. Upon Goyal's intervention, the Delhi Division arranged for the coach.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram