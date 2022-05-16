Delhi: Fire Breaks Out at Shoe Factory in Narela; 14 Fire Tenders Rushed to Spot

A fire broke out at a footwear factory in Delhi’s Narela industrial area on Monday evening. As many as 14 fire tenders have rushed to the spot and the dousing process is underway, according to Delhi Fire Service (DFS).

DFS officials said they received a call about the fire at around 8.20 pm from Narela’s I Block, following which the fire tenders were pressed into service. As of now, no casualty has been reported.

The incident comes days after a massive fire engulfed a four-storey building in Mundka killing 27 people and forcing many to jump off the windows or use ropes to slide down to safety.

The fire, one of the deadliest in recent years, ripped through the building on May 13. The blaze, which started on the first floor, is believed to have been caused by a suspected explosion in an AC, according to fire officials. As many as 19 people are still missing. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has ordered a magisterial probe into the incident.

(More details awaited)

