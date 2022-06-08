Delhi: Fire Breaks Out in Basement of Building in Lajpat Nagar; 80 People Safely Rescued | WATCH

A fire broke out in an electrical panel in a basement of a building in Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar market on Wednesday afternoon. Ten firefighters doused the blaze — which started at around 2.54 pm — after battling for a few hours.

The fire sparked from an electronic panel board in the building. The ground and first floors of the building housed a private bank and a private company was operating on the second and third floors. No casualty has been reported and 80 people have been safely rescued by Delhi Fire Services personnel from the first, second and third floors.

Following the incident, visuals of the dramatic rescue of 80 people from the building emerged.

Last June, five showrooms were damaged after a massive fire broke out in the Lajpat Nagar market. Three buildings housing mainly showrooms of garments, watches and crockery caught fire. No one was inside the shops at the time of the incident.

(With PTI inputs)

